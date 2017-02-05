Watch: 'Sizzling solo run by Hazard!' Chelsea star tears apart Arsenal defence with sublime individual goal starting from halfway

Eden Hazard ran half the length of the pitch, fending off Arsenal's brittle resistance, to score a mesmerizing solo goal as Chelsea coasted to a 3-1 victory on its charge to the Premier League title.

"To dribble like I did," Hazard said after this morning's game, "I try to do this every game but it's not (an outcome) like this every game."

A goal of such exceptional quality, between Marcos Alonso's header and Cesc Fabregas' lob into an empty net, embodied the leaders' transformation since a 3-0 loss in the reverse fixture in September.

That defeat saw an eight-point chasm open up between Chelsea, then in eighth place, and front-runner Manchester City. Now, Antonio Conte is well placed to end his first season as Chelsea manager by lifting the Premier League trophy, with his team 12 points in front of north London clubs Tottenham and Arsenal.

"It's important to keep our antenna very high," Conte said, "because in my career as a footballer I won a lot but I lost a lot."

It is Arsene Wenger losing a lot at the moment, with his Arsenal side beaten in four of its last nine league games.

"We lost many balls in positions where you cannot afford to lose it when you play against a team good on counterattack," Wenger said.

Coming four days after a home loss to Watford, this was another unsettling day for a bedraggled Arsenal and Wenger, who was forced to watch from the stands as he continued his four-match touchline ban for pushing a fourth official.

"I cannot do my job like I want to do it but I have to pay for what I did," Wenger said. "It is frustrating to watch from upstairs because you sit in the middle of people, they call on the phone and stand up."

Everyone took notice eight minutes into the second half when the fleet-footed Hazard produced the moment of magic. It was a fusion of strength, aggression and pace that four Arsenal players couldn't disrupt.

Hazard started the run from the center circle. Laurent Koscielny was the first opponent brushed aside and Francis Coquelin was left spinning, trying forlornly to put in a tackle before slipping to the turf.

Hazard just continued to zip forward. Koscielny had darted back in defence, but was as ineffective immobilising Hazard a second time. Hazard weaved his way past the captain and then outmuscled Shkodran Mustafi before slotting a low shot past goalkeeper Petr Cech.