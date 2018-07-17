 

Watch: Singing and fist-pumping as Emmanuel Macron hosts France's World Cup winners' welcome home party

Associated Press

France's World Cup champions shared their win on the field with hundreds of youth at the presidential Elysee Palace after getting a hero's welcome home in Paris.

The French President led the celebrations as Les Bleus returned home victorious.
Following a victory lap down the packed Champs-Elysees Avenue in an open air bus, the squad that defeated Croatia 4-2 in the tournament final yesterday attended an informal garden party hosted by President Emmanuel Macron this morning.

Team members sang off-the-cuff songs and Macron told the crowd: "This team is beautiful because it was united."

"Don't change," Macron said, adding: "Never forget where you come from."

The diverse origins of France's players attracted appreciation during the month-long World Cup. Many of the players grew up in the disadvantaged suburbs of Paris.

Youth from the home club of Kylian Mbappe, the 19-year-old breakout star from the Paris suburb of Bondy, were present at the victory party.

