Watch: Singing and fist-pumping as Emmanuel Macron hosts France's World Cup winners' welcome home party

Source:Associated Press
France's World Cup champions shared their win on the field with hundreds of youth at the presidential Elysee Palace after getting a hero's welcome home in Paris.
Following a victory lap down the packed Champs-Elysees Avenue in an open air bus, the squad that defeated Croatia 4-2 in the tournament final yesterday attended an informal garden party hosted by President Emmanuel Macron this morning.
Team members sang off-the-cuff songs and Macron told the crowd: "This team is beautiful because it was united."
"Don't change," Macron said, adding: "Never forget where you come from."
The diverse origins of France's players attracted appreciation during the month-long World Cup. Many of the players grew up in the disadvantaged suburbs of Paris.
Youth from the home club of Kylian Mbappe, the 19-year-old breakout star from the Paris suburb of Bondy, were present at the victory party.
