 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Silky skilled Raheem Sterling slices and dices Bournemouth as Man City close gap

share

Source:

SKY

Manchester City overcame Gabriel Jesus' early departure because of injury to beat Bournemouth 2-0 and climb to second place in the English Premier League, eight points behind Chelsea today.

Pep Guardiola's side now sit second in the EPL, eight points behind Chelsea, largely thanks to Sterling.
Source: SKY

Raheem Sterling's 29th-minute strike and an own-goal in the 69th from Tyrone Mings, who deflected in an effort from substitute Sergio Aguero, earned City a third straight league win.

Aguero, City's chief striker since 2011, has lost his starting place to Gabriel Jesus but played most of the match after coming on for the Brazil striker, who hobbled off in the 15th minute with an apparent twisted right ankle.

Gabriel Jesus initially tried to play on after injuring himself when landing awkwardly stretching for a cross, but slumped to the ground within minutes and signaled to the bench.

"Tomorrow morning, we'll know exactly," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "I will pray tonight."

Aguero thought he scored when he slid in to glance a cross from Sterling toward goal. The ball struck the foot of Mings and deflected in, with the Premier League awarding it as an own goal.

Sterling opened the scoring by tapping home at the far post after Leroy Sane's cross from the left ricocheted into his fellow winger's path.

The England international has scored five goals against Bournemouth, more than any other opponent.

Sterling and Sane also struck the goal frame as Pep Guardiola's team dominated on the south coast.

"We play a good game in one of the toughest games away," Guardiola said. "Except for 10 minutes in the second half, we controlled."

City leapfrogged Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham to be the latest nearest challenger to Chelsea, who are the big favorite for the title. City still have to play Chelsea away in early April.

Bournemouth haven't won in 2017 and are in freefall, just six points from the relegation zone. The hosts weren't helped by captain Simon Francis (hamstring) and midfielder Jack Wilshere (ankle) going off injured in the first half.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
National University of Ireland Galway runner Aengus Meldon was controlling the field until an unbelievable turn of events saw him get tied up.

'I've never seen that in athletics': The moment Irish runner racing for home is wiped out - by pole vault


00:10
2
The youngster was watching the clash between Burnley and Chelsea when Ashley Barnes’ strike headed straight for him.

Video: Fan's quick-thinking saves toddler from getting destroyed by wayward Premier League thunderbolt

00:32
3
The man once considered one of the world’s best strikers has shown he still has a magic touch.

Watch: Fernando Torres scores THE BEST goal of 2017 (so far), sends Spanish commentator into absolute meltdown


00:23
4
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

00:25
5
Kings centre DeMarcus Cousins set up a screen to block Buddy Hield before the Pelicans' defender's hand went a bit wayward.

Watch: Crotch shot! NBA star EJECTED, Kings all-star goes nuts after attempt to grab his family jewels

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ