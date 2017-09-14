 

Watch: Shocking scenes as Russian fans fire flare at Champions League referee

Associated Press

A Champions League referee has narrowly escaped being hit by a flare as Spartak Moscow drew 1-1 with Maribor.

Spartak Moscow's ultras targeted match officials in their 1-1 draw with Maribor.

The nautical-style flare was fired from a sector packed with Spartak fans after around 15 minutes, with the score at 0-0.

It flew over the pitch and landed in the center, near German referee Deniz Aytekin, who briefly stopped the Group E game. It resumed shortly after.

Alexander Samedov scored on a rebound in the 59th minute as Spartak returned to the Champions League after a five-year absence.

Samedov had come on as a substitute in the 29th after the Russian club's captain Denis Glushakov asked to be taken off with an apparent injury.

Maribor salvaged a draw in the 85th as Damjan Bohar curled a shot past Artyom Rebrov.

