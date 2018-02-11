Watch: Sergio Aguero's four-goal haul sees Manchester City march closer to EPL title

Sergio Aguero scored four goals as English Premier League leaders Manchester City showed Riyad Mahrez what he was missing in a 5-1 thrashing of Leicester City.

Mahrez returned as a substitute for Leicester after more than a week in self-imposed exile following the collapse of a move to City, but he could do little to stop Pep Guardiola's rampant side.

Aguero scored his goals in the second half, propelling City to a 16-point lead at the top of the standings.