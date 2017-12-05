Watch: Serbian striker whips out sensational volley from nowhere for goal of the year candidate

It had been nearly two months since his last goal, but Petar Skuletic showed it was well worth the wait after he scored a mesmerising goal in Turkish side Genclerbirligi's win over Sivasspor on the weekend.

The 27-year-old has struggled for form this season having only scored twice in the first 13 games of the season.

His club was also in a rut sitting last on the Super Lig table going into Sunday's clash against their mid-table opponent, but it took just 12 minutes for Skuletic to give himself and his teammates some hope with a sensational volley goal.

A long ball from defence was flicked towards Skuletic, who then turned towards goal and trapped the ball with his left foot, keeping it in the air in doing so.

With the defence stepping away from him, the Serbian striker juggled the ball off his left thigh before slamming it him with a blazing left-footed volley into the top right corner.