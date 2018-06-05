Watch: Russian stadium attracting mockery for its unique temporary stand placement ahead of FIFA World Cup

Situated at the foot of the Ural mountains, Yekaterinburg is the most easterly Russian city staging World Cup matches this summer and arguably has the most unique stadium design.

Russia's fourth largest city, it houses Ekaterinburg Arena, which was initially built in 1953.

The arena, which is home to FC Ural, has now been reconstructed to cater for 35,000 spectators at the 2018 World Cup, where it will host four group games.

Temporary stands have attracted attention - and some mockery - for their novel structure which sees them stand well beyond the limits of the main stadium structure.

The arena will be reduced back down to 23,000 after the tournament.