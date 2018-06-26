Watch: Reporter scolds football fan after avoiding attempted kiss - 'Never do this to a woman'

A Brazilian sports reporter has been praised across social media, following her handling of an overzealous fan attempting to kiss her during a live cross at the Football World Cup in Russia.

Outside yesterday morning's clash between Japan and Senegal in Yekaterinburg, Julia Guimaraes found herself on the end of an attempted kiss, quickly backing away from the perpetrator.

Instead of allowing the fan to get away with it, Guimaraes sprung into action, putting her attempted assailant in his place.

"Don't do this! Never do this again," she shouted at the man, who can be heard apologising in the clip.

"Don't do this, I don't allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite, this is not right."

"Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect."