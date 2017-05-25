 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Watch: 'Possession or position?' - Wannabe commentator humiliates himself horribly in awful sideline chat

share

Source:

1 NEWS

 ABC Australia has produced one of the most awkward and weirdest halftime football reports ever seen, during last night's Sydney FC-Liverpool's clash.

ABC's reporter at the Sydney match interviewed fans at halftime in an odd and cringeworthy manner.
Source: ABC Australia

The encounter happened when commentators crossed live to a halftime reporter wearing a Sydney FC jersey who was on the sideline with fans.

The rookie reporter asked a fan what his favourite "possession" was but quickly covered up his confusing question by saying, "I've been possessed with the spirit of football. I love it, I bet you love it at home, too."

It had to be a joke or stunt as the cringeworthy chat didn't stop there.

The sideline reporter continued to ask fans questions and interrupted their responses by adding his unusual opinions about the match.

Liverpool went on to win the match 3-0 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

2
Doug Bracewell of the Blackcaps bowling on the second day of the first test in the ANZ International Series, Test Match Cricket match between the New Zealand Blackcaps v Sri Lanka held at the University Oval, Dunedin. 11 December 2015. Photo: Joseph Johnson / www.photosport.nz

Black Cap Doug Bracewell disqualified from driving, sentenced to community work for drink driving

00:31
3
ABC's reporter at the Sydney match interviewed fans at halftime in an odd and cringeworthy manner.

Watch: 'Possession or position?' - Wannabe commentator humiliates himself horribly in awful sideline chat

02:55
4
Thousands of Manchester United fans were in Stockholm as their side secured a 2-0 win over their Dutch rivals.

Watch: Emotional Manchester United win Europa League final for mourning fans

05:48
5
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

Live stream: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow the action - and the opposition's response - as Steven Joyce explains his Budget.

01:13
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

LIVE: Budget 2017 - Labour Leader Andrew Little responds to the 2017 Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.

16:42
Q+A full interview: Winston Peters on New Zealand immigration policy

Opinion: A mellowing Winston Peters is showing a disturbing tendency towards being reasonable

The veteran NZ First leader seems to be losing his anger, says John Armstrong.

01:53
It was 1994 when Claire Chitham got her Shorty gig. Now, she is back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

'Waverley, what are you doing with the muffin tray?' - Waverley back on Shorty set 23 years after making debut

Claire Chitham first appeared on Shortland Street in 1994. She's back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

02:16
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ