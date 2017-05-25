Watch: 'Possession or position?' - Wannabe commentator humiliates himself horribly in awful sideline chat

Source:
ABC Australia has produced one of the most awkward and weirdest halftime football reports ever seen, during last night's Sydney FC-Liverpool's clash.
The encounter happened when commentators crossed live to a halftime reporter wearing a Sydney FC jersey who was on the sideline with fans.
The rookie reporter asked a fan what his favourite "possession" was but quickly covered up his confusing question by saying, "I've been possessed with the spirit of football. I love it, I bet you love it at home, too."
It had to be a joke or stunt as the cringeworthy chat didn't stop there.
The sideline reporter continued to ask fans questions and interrupted their responses by adding his unusual opinions about the match.
Liverpool went on to win the match 3-0 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
