Watch: 'Possession or position?' - Wannabe commentator humiliates himself horribly in awful sideline chat

ABC Australia has produced one of the most awkward and weirdest halftime football reports ever seen, during last night's Sydney FC-Liverpool's clash.

The encounter happened when commentators crossed live to a halftime reporter wearing a Sydney FC jersey who was on the sideline with fans.

The rookie reporter asked a fan what his favourite "possession" was but quickly covered up his confusing question by saying, "I've been possessed with the spirit of football. I love it, I bet you love it at home, too."

It had to be a joke or stunt as the cringeworthy chat didn't stop there.

The sideline reporter continued to ask fans questions and interrupted their responses by adding his unusual opinions about the match.