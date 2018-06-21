Watch: Portugal defender's ridiculous dive in World Cup win over Morocco

Portugal defender Pepe has produced the most unnecessary bit of theatrics at the Football World Cup in Russia, throwing himself to the ground in a ridiculous dive against Morocco this morning.

Having taken a 1-0 lead over Morocco early in the first half through captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal spent the rest of the match trying to keep their opponents at bay.

As the clock ticked over into injury time, Morocco found themselves with a corner, only to concede a foul. As the Moroccan players remonstrated with the referee, centre back Mehdi Benatia tapped his opposite Pepe on the shoulder twice.

What happened next was truly shameful, with Pepe dropping to the turf in "agony."