Watch: Phoenix youngster nets sublime side-footed goal to gain revenge over Mark Rudan

Western United's inaugural A-League campaign has descended to a new low following a 2-0 loss to Wellington that sends the Phoenix soaring to a share of second place.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Liberato Cacace and David Ball scored the goals in a contest spoiled by wet, blustery conditions, with the outcome keeping the two teams heading in opposite directions.



A fifth straight home win for Wellington lifts them level on points with second- placed Melbourne City while the visitors are still beached in seventh place and in danger of losing touch with the top six.



Mark Rudan's team have won once in their past eight games and they never looked like emerging from that slump against a Phoenix team who completely dominated the first half and did enough in a more even second spell.



Wellington rattled off 14 shots to two before halftime, setting the scene inside the first minute when Ulises Davila struck the inside of the upright with a curling shot.



Former Phoenix goalkeeper Filip Kurto was excellent for the visitors until the 29th minute when he should have done better to stop an angled volley from teenage fullback Cacace, who met Davila's cross first time to record his second goal of the season.



The visitors looked sharper when Max Burgess replaced Panagiotis Kone after the Greek forward suffered what looked to be a serious arm injury.



They couldn't convert a handful of half chances in the second spell, meaning they haven't registered a goal in their last three games.

