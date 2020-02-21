TODAY |

Watch: Phoenix youngster nets sublime side-footed goal to gain revenge over Mark Rudan

Source:  AAP

Western United's inaugural A-League campaign has descended to a new low following a 2-0 loss to Wellington that sends the Phoenix soaring to a share of second place.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Phoenix coach could only watch as Libby Cacace’s touch of class made the difference in Wellington Source: SKY

Liberato Cacace and David Ball scored the goals in a contest spoiled by wet, blustery conditions, with the outcome keeping the two teams heading in opposite directions.

A fifth straight home win for Wellington lifts them level on points with second- placed Melbourne City while the visitors are still beached in seventh place and in danger of losing touch with the top six.

Mark Rudan's team have won once in their past eight games and they never looked like emerging from that slump against a Phoenix team who completely dominated the first half and did enough in a more even second spell.

Wellington rattled off 14 shots to two before halftime, setting the scene inside the first minute when Ulises Davila struck the inside of the upright with a curling shot.

Former Phoenix goalkeeper Filip Kurto was excellent for the visitors until the 29th minute when he should have done better to stop an angled volley from teenage fullback Cacace, who met Davila's cross first time to record his second goal of the season.

The visitors looked sharper when Max Burgess replaced Panagiotis Kone after the Greek forward suffered what looked to be a serious arm injury.

They couldn't convert a handful of half chances in the second spell, meaning they haven't registered a goal in their last three games.

Their pain intensified in the 90th minute when striker Ball pounced on a defensive blunder, lobbing Kurto when through one-on-one.

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Crusaders romp to five-try win over Highlanders to earn South Island bragging rights
2
Watch as Kyle Jamieson makes dream Test debut for New Zealand, dismissing Indian great Virat Kohli
3
Scott Robertson throws Caleb Ralph under the bus ahead of Crusaders reunion - 'last man standing'
4
From giant-killers to expelled: How the Tonga rugby league saga unfolded
5
Steven Adams gets media giggling with recap of what he did during All Star break
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
15:55

Winston Reid’s MLS move a boost to All Whites, says coach Danny Hay

FIFA investigating potential match-fixing in World Cup qualifying blowout

Liverpool brought back down to earth after being stunned by Atletico in Champions League

Man United's Maguire escapes punishment after appearing to kick Chelsea rival