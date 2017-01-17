 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Phoenix snap Victory's six-game streak with stunning 3-0 win

share

Source:

AAP

The Phoenix have ended Melbourne Victory's six-game A-League winning streak in style with a 3-0 win in Wellington.

Wellington scored two late goals to seal the win in front of a boisterous home crowd at Westpac Stadium.

Roly Bonevacia's first-half strike tonight set up a fast-paced, entertaining match, ending with late goals from Jacob Tratt and Kosta Barbarouses.

Wellington attacked from the kickoff at Westpac Stadium, Barbarouses working a smart one-two with Bonevacia inside the first minute before unleashing a stinging shot which forced a sharp save from Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

Roy Krishna, back after missing the Central Coast game through suspension, provided the Phoenix with more variety up front, but Victory's defensive work was solid.

Spanish centre-back Alan Baro, also returning from a one-match ban, combined with Nick Ansell to give a more-settled look at the back and, although Wellington continued to force corners, they couldn't find the crucial final touch.

They finally hit the jackpot in the 35th minute, Krishna finding space down the left then pulling back a low cross for Bonevacia, at full stretch, to toe home.

Besart Berisha and Marco Rojas between them plundered five goals in Melbourne's 6-1 early-season thrashing of Wellington, but were afforded limited opportunities in the first half as Victory struggled to find their timing.

Play swung from one end of the pitch to the other as the first half closed, a fine Thomas save denying Bonevacia from a beautiful Shane Smeltz through ball. Phoenix keeper Glen Moss was then called on to punch away a Victory set-piece strike in stoppage time.

A fired-up Victory attacked the second half with plenty of intent, but Wellington continued to push forward.

Melbourne looked to have secured the equaliser as the hour mark neared, Rojas's well-worked corner finding Leigh Broxham in acres of space out wide only for Moss to parry the powerfully struck volley wide.

Five minutes later, Berisha found the net, but was denied for offside.

Wellington continued to pressure Thomas mightily, the Victory keeper yellow carded for handling the ball outside his area after 70 minutes as the chances came thick and fast for the Phoenix.

Thomas made two superb late saves but couldn't keep out Tratt's 90th-minute header from a superb McGlinchey cross, then Barbarouses let fly with a 93rd- minute bullet from long range to put the icing on the cake.

For the seventh-placed Phoenix, it is their fifth win of the season while, for Victory, it is just their third loss.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

01:26
2
Josh Cartwright wiped out two horses in a race won by his girlfriend Anna Jordsjo.

'I've never seen anything like it': Blatant interference could end Aussie jockey's career

00:36
3
Oklahoma racing fan Tommy Temple slipped these ‘beer goggles’ past security at the annual Chili Bowl.

'He's drinking up!' Cheeky fan uses live TV cross to show off hip flask disguised as binoculars

00:30
4
The opponent crouched to his knees as the furious crowd erupted at the three-time Grand Slam's misfire.

Watch: Fury as Stan Wawrinka nails rival's nutcracker from point-blank range at Oz Open

00:51
5
Wellington scored two late goals to seal the win in front of a boisterous home crowd at Westpac Stadium.

Watch: Phoenix snap Victory's six-game streak with stunning 3-0 win

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ