TODAY |

Watch: Phoenix goalkeeper grilled over coach Mark Rudan's future

1 NEWS
Topics
Football
Phoenix
Wellington

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Filip Kurto refused to speculate on the future of manager Mark Rudan, with talk across the Tasman suggesting the Australian coach won't be with the club next season.

Having taken the Phoenix from the lower depths of the A-League to currently occupying a play-off position, 43-year old Rudan is reportedly catching the eye of a number of clubs in his homeland, with the likes of Adelaide United and the new Western United expansion side mooted as possible destinations.

Rudan's future with the Phoenix has already been cast into doubt, with former club stalwart Paul Ifill among those to predict his departure.

Speaking to media today, Kurto gave no hints either way as to Rudan's future, saying the side are only concentrating on this weekend's clash with bottom placed Central Coast Mariners.

"We don't think about this now because we focus on the Saturday game and only what we care is the Saturday game to make the three points and coming back in a good way," Kurto said.

"We are focussed on Saturday. This is not our business. Our job is on the pitch. I'm a professional. I have a contract with Wellington and my focus is on Saturday.

"I want to have a clean sheet and get three points."

The Phoenix face the Mariners away on the Central Coast this Saturday night.

Filip Kurto kept his cards close to his chest over his coach's future. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Football
Phoenix
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwis face the Tongan Sipi Tau during the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Pool B match - New Zealand Kiwis v Tonga played at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 11 November 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
NZ to host plethora of international rugby league clashes as 2019 calendar revealed
2
Zach Murray of Australia, winner of the NZ Open.
Weaver says NZ Golf's 'korowai' is just a 'piece of faux fur'
3
Charlie Gubb takes on Jack Gosiewski Rabbitohs v Warriors NRL rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Australia. Friday 18 August 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz
Former Warriors cult hero Charlie Gubb gives up rugby league to teach - report
4
Fatima and Julian Savea.
Julian Savea alleges Toulon fans have threatened wife and daughter on social media
5
Tyrone May
Panthers' Tyrone May charged over sex tapes scandal
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:29
CJ Bott's ridiculous goal stood out in her side's Cup of Nations win.

'I've set the bar too high' - Football Ferns defender blown away by rocket maiden goal
01:24
Leon Birnie spoke about the prospects for the young World Cup bronze medallists.

Leon Birnie reappointed Young Football Ferns coach after historic World Cup run
00:51
When a reporter challenged Klopp's tactics and subs from the 0-0 game with Everton, the manager didn't hold back.

'We don't play Playstation!' Jurgen Klopp has mini meltdown at reporter after Liverpool's goalless draw

Wellington area road closure adds six hours to commute for some workers