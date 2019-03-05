Watch: Phoenix goalkeeper grilled over coach Mark Rudan's future

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Filip Kurto refused to speculate on the future of manager Mark Rudan, with talk across the Tasman suggesting the Australian coach won't be with the club next season.

Having taken the Phoenix from the lower depths of the A-League to currently occupying a play-off position, 43-year old Rudan is reportedly catching the eye of a number of clubs in his homeland, with the likes of Adelaide United and the new Western United expansion side mooted as possible destinations.

Rudan's future with the Phoenix has already been cast into doubt, with former club stalwart Paul Ifill among those to predict his departure.

Speaking to media today, Kurto gave no hints either way as to Rudan's future, saying the side are only concentrating on this weekend's clash with bottom placed Central Coast Mariners.

"We don't think about this now because we focus on the Saturday game and only what we care is the Saturday game to make the three points and coming back in a good way," Kurto said.

"We are focussed on Saturday. This is not our business. Our job is on the pitch. I'm a professional. I have a contract with Wellington and my focus is on Saturday.

"I want to have a clean sheet and get three points."