 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Phoenix defender Tom Doyle conjures magical equaliser after evading five opponents

share

Source:

SKY

Wellington blew a chance to sneak into the A-League's top six when two Adelaide United novices scored goals on Sunday in a 2-2 draw.

It’s the stuff usually reserved for a top-flight striker but Doyle proved with just his second A-League goal that fullbacks can bend the ball too.
Source: SKY

Adelaide's 18-year-old Riley McGree and Nikola Mileusnic potted their first A-League goals in stifling heat at Coopers Stadium.

McGree scored first before Wellington's Thomas Doyle and Roy Krishna put the visitors on the brink of a valuable away win.

But with 20 minutes remaining, Mileusnic scrambled a tap-in to deny the Phoenix, who would have risen to fifth with a win but find themselves in seventh spot.

Defending champions Adelaide remain last with just two wins, after a match played in oppressive heat topping 38 degrees - there were as many drinks breaks (four, at 15-minute intervals) as goals.

Adelaide took an early lead when McGree scored in the seventh minute with a thundering left-footer from 15 metres after a lay-off from Marc Marino, brought into the side to replace discarded Spanish striker Sergio Guardiola, who has returned to his homeland.

But it took the visitors just four minutes to square the ledger when Doyle made a mockery of Adelaide's defence.

The left-back sliced through four Reds before unleashing a cracking left-footed strike which clipped the inside of the near post before finding the net.

Krishna extended Wellington's lead in the 37th minute after being played in by Kosta Barbarouses in a swift transition.

Krishna was marked by Adelaide attacker Henrique but shrugged the attention before calmly sliding the ball past Adelaide goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic and into the net.

Adelaide pressed for an equaliser for much of the second half and were rewarded with Mileusnic's breakthrough goal in the 80th minute - after Ben Garrucio's free kick struck the left post, he scrambled a tap-in from the rebound near the right post.

Adelaide's Cirio could even have pinched the points in the 90th minute when a shot dribbled just wide and the stalemate remained for the 10 minutes of extra- time - the lengthy stoppage time caused by the in-game drinks breaks.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Iosefo amazed commentators making an incredible catch and offload with one hand against Japan.

As it happened: Blitzboks claim Wellington title for first time since 2002, All Blacks Sevens slump to sixth

00:29
2
The new kid on the All Blacks Sevens' block is already proving he's one to watch.

'There's a glimpse of NZ's future!' Playmaker Koroi tears English defence to pieces, sets up three stunning tries

00:13
3

Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

00:16
4
Cristiano Catala was wobbly at the knees after the kick alone, but Dustin Joynson finished the knockout with a brutal jab to his defenceless head.

Video: MMA Fighter loses consciousness on his feet after vicious kick-punch combo

00:34
5
Interrupting a 23-time grand slam champion with your ringtone after she's just won the Australian Open probably isn’t the best way to get her attention.

Watch: Serena gives reporter death stare after phone goes off during celebratory press conference

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.


00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ