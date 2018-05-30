 

Watch: Phoenix chairman lays into journalists for 'stupid question' about new coach

Wellington Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison gave a quick lecture in recruitment this afternoon after a journalist asked a "stupid question" about the hiring of new coach Mark Rudan.

Rob Morrison cut in at the end of the press conference to address a question he clearly had an issue with.
The press conference with Rudan was about to wrap up in Wellington today when Morrison cut in to address a question made earlier in the session about the new head coach appointment despite Morrison not knowing who Rudan was.

"I'll just cut in because I thought it was such a stupid question about the fact that I had never heard of Mark.

"I can tell you in 30 years in terms of employing people, that I've employed hundreds of people that I have never heard of before two years ago – it's a completely irrelevant point to make."

Rudan was announced as the new head coach for the Wellington Phoenix today on a two-year deal.

