 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Peru lash home stunning half-volley to send Australia crashing out of Football World Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Already-eliminated Peru ended Australia's hopes of advancing to the knockout round at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory this morning.

The Socceroos leave Russia winless after a 2-0 loss to Peru in Sochi.
Source: SKY

The Australians had to beat Peru and hope Denmark lost to France in the other Group C match, but neither result happened. France and Denmark drew 0-0 in Moscow.

Andre Carrillo's first-half goal - a half-volley from inside the area - was Peru's first in a World Cup since 1982, the last time the South Americans played in the tournament. Peru hadn't won a

World Cup match since defeating Iran in 1978.

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who almost missed the tournament because of a doping suspension, scored the second goal early in the second half to give his team an honorable finish after two opening losses.

Tim Cahill, a 38-year-old striker who entered the match in the second half, couldn't give Australia a boost as they tried to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2006.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:50
1
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

00:39
2
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

3
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal against Ecuador.

World Cup LIVE: Nigeria penalty leaves Messi, Argentina on the brink of World Cup exit, Croatia lead Iceland

00:21
4
Brazil's Julia Guimaraes put an overzealous fan in his place in Russia.

Watch: Reporter scolds football fan after avoiding attempted kiss - 'Never do this to a woman'

5
DENVER, CO - JUNE 23: Martin Taupau of New Zealand passes the ball during a Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

'By far the worst airline ever!' - Kiwis forward Martin Taupau hits out at United Airlines after being stranded in Denver

00:16
Fire crews were called to the scene in Papakura shortly before 3.30am today, and a person was found dead inside.

One person found dead following South Auckland house fire

Fire crews were called to a burning house in the suburb of Papakura just after 3am today.


Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 