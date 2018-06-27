Watch: Peru lash home stunning half-volley to send Australia crashing out of Football World Cup

Source:Associated Press
Already-eliminated Peru ended Australia's hopes of advancing to the knockout round at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory this morning.
The Australians had to beat Peru and hope Denmark lost to France in the other Group C match, but neither result happened. France and Denmark drew 0-0 in Moscow.
Andre Carrillo's first-half goal - a half-volley from inside the area - was Peru's first in a World Cup since 1982, the last time the South Americans played in the tournament. Peru hadn't won a
World Cup match since defeating Iran in 1978.
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who almost missed the tournament because of a doping suspension, scored the second goal early in the second half to give his team an honorable finish after two opening losses.
Tim Cahill, a 38-year-old striker who entered the match in the second half, couldn't give Australia a boost as they tried to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2006.
