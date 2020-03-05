Watch: NZ keeper pulls off full-length save to help side win penalty shoot-out against Belgium

The New Zealand women's football team has progressed at an invitational tournament in Portugal after seeing off Belgium in a penalty shootout.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After Olivia Chance opened the scoring for the Football Ferns in the first half of their Algarve Cup clash, Chloe Velde equalised for Belgium after NZ keeper Erin Naylor failed to clear her lines.

NZ played the final 20 minutes with 10 players, after Claudia Bunge received two quick yellow cards.

Belgium and New Zealand both missed in the shoot-out, before Naylor denied Sarah Wijnants' attempt with a full-length dive.