Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Football


Watch: Non-league Lincoln City through to FA Cup quarter-final with win over Premier League Burnley

The semi-professional outfit stole a 1-0 win over their much fancied opponents to advance.
01:00
1
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

02:02
2
More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

Former All Black Sione Lauaki remembered as a humble, loving family man with a cheeky streak


01:53
3
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

01:37
4
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

02:02
5
More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

'We celebrate and mourn the loss of a great man' - Sione Lauaki remembered in Auckland

00:20
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

00:22
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.

Fire engine

No chemicals found in leak at a Waikato factory

Initial reports were that 1000 litres of nitric acid had leaked into a drainage system.


01:23
The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.

Temporary access to homes in Port Hills fire cordoned zones given the green light

Residents will be able to retrieve essential items between 9am and 12am this morning.


00:25
Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

The 16cm-long spider was named Behemoth.



 
