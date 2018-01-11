Watch: What the? Neymar celebrates goal by balancing boot on forehead

Football superstar Neymar showcased a bizarre new goal celebration in Paris Saint Germain's French League Cup quarter-final win over SC Amiens this morning, placing his boot on his head.

With scores locked at 0-0, PSG were awarded a penalty, withthe world's most expensive player stepping up to the spot before coolly slotting the ball past the Amiens keeper.

The Brazilian then took off his boot, placing it in the middle of his forehead.