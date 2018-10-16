Watch: New Phoenix manager Mark Rudan's full interview with 1 NEWS

As the 2018/19 A-League draws closer, new Phoenix manager Mark Rudan is charged with reviving the club's fortunes - on and off the pitch.
Enshrined across the Tasman as an A-League winning skipper with Sydney FC - Rudan can't wait to get stuck into his new job, this time in the managerial hot seat.
Sitting down with 1 NEWS Sport's Dewi Preece, Rudan opened up about his excitement in his new job, how he's adapting to his new home in Wellington, and his expectations for the new season.
The Wellington Phoenix begin their A-League season against the Newcastle Jets this Sunday at Westpac Stadium.