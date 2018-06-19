Watch: Music and joy as England fans celebrate World Cup win over Tunisia

England football fans are celebrating their side's last gasp 2-1 Football World Cup victory over Tunisia this morning, taking to the streets in the Russian city of Vologorad.

After Harry Kane's last minute header sealed England's win - their first at a World Cup since 2010 - fans got the party started, banging drums and blowing trumpets in celebration.

Renditions of the Three Lions' hit single Football's Coming Home echoed across the Russian city, as fans partied long into the night.