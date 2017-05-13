 

Watch: The moment Michy Batshuayi's quick thinking breaks deadlock to lift Chelsea to EPL title

There were scenes of jubilation as this goal sealed a second EPL title in three years.
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Marie Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

01:00
01:03
00:14
Video: In the water, in the hole! Watch Dustin Johnson's jaw-dropping birdie from 109 yards

How long can the Brumbies go without scoring a try? Drought reaches 210 minutes after latest loss


Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

00:48
Cincinnatti Elementary School released surveillance footage of the gutless attack on the young boy.

Graphic warning: Video shows boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".


 
