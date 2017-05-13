Watch: The moment Michy Batshuayi's quick thinking breaks deadlock to lift Chelsea to EPL title

Chelsea has won the English Premier League after beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 this morning.

Michy Batshuayi scored the decisive goal in the 82nd minute.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte jumped into the arms of his fellow coaches near the dugout after Batshuayi - just on as a substitute - poked home a close-range finish from Cesar Azpilicueta's cut-back.

It is a second top-flight league title in three seasons and sixth in total for Chelsea, which has led the standings since early November.

Conte became the fourth manager to win the Premier League in his first season in English soccer.

Chelsea have won 28 of their 36 league games so far this season and scored 76 goals - the most in the league.