 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Watch: The moment Michy Batshuayi's quick thinking breaks deadlock to lift Chelsea to EPL title

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chelsea has won the English Premier League after beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 this morning.

There were scenes of jubilation as this goal sealed a second EPL title in three years.
Source: SKY

Michy Batshuayi scored the decisive goal in the 82nd minute.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte jumped into the arms of his fellow coaches near the dugout after Batshuayi - just on as a substitute - poked home a close-range finish from Cesar Azpilicueta's cut-back.

It is a second top-flight league title in three seasons and sixth in total for Chelsea, which has led the standings since early November.

Conte became the fourth manager to win the Premier League in his first season in English soccer.

Chelsea have won 28 of their 36 league games so far this season and scored 76 goals - the most in the league.

Spurs, in second place, are now 10 points behind, with just three games left.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Marie Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

01:00
2
There were scenes of jubilation as this goal sealed a second EPL title in three years.

Watch: The moment Michy Batshuayi's quick thinking breaks deadlock to lift Chelsea to EPL title

01:03
3
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

00:14
4

Video: In the water, in the hole! Watch Dustin Johnson's jaw-dropping birdie from 109 yards

5

How long can the Brumbies go without scoring a try? Drought reaches 210 minutes after latest loss


Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Marie Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

00:48
Cincinnatti Elementary School released surveillance footage of the gutless attack on the young boy.

Graphic warning: Video shows boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ