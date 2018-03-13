 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: 'A moment of madness' - Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting on 14-year-old girl

share

Source:

Associated Press

Former Liverpool defender turned broadcaster Jamie Carragher has apologised on air for spitting at a 14-year-old girl and her father in a "moment of madness" following Liverpool's loss on the weekend.

The former Liverpool defender has been suspended from his broadcasting job for his actions.
Source: Sky News / YouTube

Carragher was filmed by a haggling father as he drove away from the 2-1 loss, before Carragher opted to spit at him in response - but Carragher's spray landed on his 14-year-old daughter instead.

During an appearance on Sky News, after the spitting footage was aired on a big screen, Carragher called the incident a "moment of madness."

The Liverpool legend was being taunted by some Manchester United fans when he "lost his rag" on Saturday.
Source: The Sun

"My biggest regret is for the 14-year-old girl to be caught in the middle of it," Carragher said. "That devastates me more than anything. I've got a daughter exactly the same age and I can't say how I'd react if someone did that to her."

Carragher joined Sky after retiring from playing in 2013 and has won plaudits for his tactical analysis on the flagship "Monday Night Football" show and other Premier League broadcasts.

"I have brought shame on the name of football," Carragher said. "I was a role model, people looked up to me."

Carragher has been suspended by Sky for the outburst.

He joined Sky after retiring from playing in 2013 and has won plaudits for his tactical analysis on the flagship "Monday Night Football" show and other Premier League broadcasts.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The Kiwi heavyweight faces off with Anthony Joshua on April 1 for four world titles.

Watch: Joseph Parker channels inner warrior with facial Ta Moko in latest ad for upcoming unification bout with Anthony Joshua

00:30
2
Fekitoa made it look easy as he waltzed through Agen's defence to score for Toulon in France's Top 14.

Watch: Former All Blacks star Malakai Fekitoa bulldozes through two defenders with deadly fend on way to scoring superb solo try

00:56
3
The former Liverpool defender has been suspended from his broadcasting job for his actions.

Watch: 'A moment of madness' - Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting on 14-year-old girl

00:18
4
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

5
Ireland's Jonathan Sexton with a conversion.

Ireland surpass England to claim second spot in rankings with eyes on third Grand Slam at Twickenham

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

05:03
Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry went to Dunedin to find out.

Hilary Barry heads to Dunedin's infamous Castle Street to cook for a flat of hungry students

The apple crumble got burnt, but how did the rest of Hilary's feast fare?


00:59
Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.

Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

Ngati Ranana performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in London, thrilling the Queen, Harry and Meghan, and British PM Theresa May.


The Minister of Energy and Resources says fuel isn't delivering 'fair and competitive prices'.

Minister Megan Woods first senior Labour MP to discover teen sexual assault allegations at youth camp

The Labour Minister of Energy and Resources was informed of the alleged assault of four 16-year-olds through a Facebook message.


05:48
Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Methamphetamine is much easier to get in New Zealand than cannabis, new report suggests

The Massey University drug report brings up issues of whether New Zealand should be using so much taxpayer money on cannabis enforcement, a researcher says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 