Watch: 'A moment of madness' - Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting on 14-year-old girl

Former Liverpool defender turned broadcaster Jamie Carragher has apologised on air for spitting at a 14-year-old girl and her father in a "moment of madness" following Liverpool's loss on the weekend.

Carragher was filmed by a haggling father as he drove away from the 2-1 loss, before Carragher opted to spit at him in response - but Carragher's spray landed on his 14-year-old daughter instead.

During an appearance on Sky News, after the spitting footage was aired on a big screen, Carragher called the incident a "moment of madness."

"My biggest regret is for the 14-year-old girl to be caught in the middle of it," Carragher said. "That devastates me more than anything. I've got a daughter exactly the same age and I can't say how I'd react if someone did that to her."

Carragher joined Sky after retiring from playing in 2013 and has won plaudits for his tactical analysis on the flagship "Monday Night Football" show and other Premier League broadcasts.

"I have brought shame on the name of football," Carragher said. "I was a role model, people looked up to me."

Carragher has been suspended by Sky for the outburst.