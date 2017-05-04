Watch: Mesmerising Juventus passing leads to thrilling Gonzalo Higuain goal against Monaco

Record signing Gonzalo Higuain scored two opportunist goals and veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made some crucial saves as Juventus won 2-0 at Monaco to take a commanding lead from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final today.

Monaco had scored 146 goals before this game, including three times home and away in the previous two knockout rounds.

But Juventus gave a masterclass in how to withstand pressure and then punish on the counter attack, with both of Higuain's goals coming after good Monaco spells.

Higuain pounced in the 29th minute, side-footing home after Dani Alves had latched onto his pass down the right before back-heeling the ball back to the Argentina striker as he sprinted into the area.

Higuain hadn't scored against Barcelona in the round of 16, leading some to question his 90 million euros ($142.5 million NZD) transfer from Napoli - an Italian record.

This goal clearly meant a lot as he bounded over the advertising boards to emphatically milk the applause from the traveling fans.