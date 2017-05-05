Watch: Marcus Rashford scores brilliant swerving Man United goal from free-kick to sink Celta Vigo

Marcus Rashford was decisive again, scoring from a free kick in the second half for Manchester United to beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals today.

Rashford, who netted an extra-time winner against Anderlecht in the quarterfinals, drove a right-foot strike over the wall and into the top corner in the 67th minute, securing United the advantage going into the second leg in Manchester next week.

The Europa League is the only European club competition that United is yet to win.

It is also the competition that gives the English team a good chance of returning to the Champions League, as they sit in fifth place in the Premier League.

Celta, playing in a major European semifinal for the first time, was unbeaten in their last five European games.