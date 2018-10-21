 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Manchester United manager tries to fight Chelsea assistant coach after late equaliser

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Deflated after seeing his team concede a last-minute goal against his former club, Jose Mourinho looked up from his seat in the dugout to see a rival coach taunting him just a few meters away.

So began a chain of events that offered another illustration of why the Manchester United manager remains the biggest box-office draw in English football.

In a tempestuous ending to United's 2-2 draw at Chelsea, Mourinho leapt up and attempted to confront Chelsea technical assistant Marco Ianni. But he was held back by security staff and members of his own coaching team.

Chelsea fans reacted by aiming vitriol and abuse from the stands at Mourinho, the man who oversaw the most successful period in the London club's history. Mourinho's post-match response? To walk onto the field and hold three fingers up to the home support, signifying the three Premier League titles he won across two spells in charge of Chelsea.

Then, of course, came those must-watch post-match Mourinho interviews when he played the victim, said Chelsea apologized to him, and then belittled Ianni.

"Don't do what everyone does and say, 'It's Mourinho who does things,'" he said. "I don't know his name, I don't need to know. Everything is fine."

United's latest impressive rally might be overlooked amid the late-match shenanigans involving its manager, who was seconds away from the sweetest of victories.

Having come from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 before the international break, United again responded well to going behind following Antonio Rudiger's 21st-minute goal at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Martial, again preferred to Alexis Sanchez, scored twice in the second half but United was denied victory by Ross Barkley's goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

It ensured United remained in mid-table and preserved Chelsea's unbeaten start after nine games.

Jose Mourinho was incensed during his side's 2-2 draw. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland's Dalton Papali'i (C celebrate a try with team mate Jordan Trainor (R during the Lions vs Auckland Mitre 10 Cup rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Thursday the 4th of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Auckland allow fans free entry to Mitre 10 Cup final against Canterbury
2
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.
'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
3
Dane Gagai needed medical attention after this huge hit against Tonga.
After popularity of Kangaroos Test, Mate Ma'a Tonga coach suggests Eden Park for Kiwis face-off
4
The discarded flanker scored twice in his side's 38-17 win over Wellington.
Watch: Akira Ioane sends message to All Blacks selectors, puts Auckland into Mitre 10 Cup final
5
Tasman woman sets skydiving record with massive freefall from 25km above the earth
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix

'We're going to see goals' - Phoenix to rise from the ashes, says striker
Usain Bolt

'Not enough in 100 years' - Rival coach slams Usain Bolt's A-League experiment
West Ham United's Winston Reid receives medical attention during the game against Swansea, during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, England, Saturday March 3, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Winston Reid opens up about rehab journey six months after freak knee injury
Goran Paracki of the Phoenix (R and Ali Abbas (L) stands dejected after their 1-1 all draw during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide football match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 08 October 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

'There's light at the end of the tunnel' - Phoenix hopeful about A-League future