Watch: Manchester United humiliated after being dumped out of Champions League by fifth-placed Spanish side Sevilla

Manchester United have suffered a humiliating defeat in the Champions League this morning after being knocked out of the tournament by Spanish side Sevilla.

United, who sit second in the Premier League, were stunned 2-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 match at Old Trafford by the fifth-placed La Liga side thanks to a pair of goals by Wissam Ben Yedder in the space of four minutes.

Ben Yedder scored his first after threading the ball into the bottom right corner in the 74th minute before pushing the dagger in further a few moments later when he managed to convert a corner for his second.

Ben Yedder had a chance at a hat-trick late in the match but he was denied by David de Gea.

However, that's where the good news ended for United.

Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 84th minute looked to spark an unbelievable comeback but it proved to be not enough, and with no goals scored in the first leg, the Belgian striker and his team were sent packing.