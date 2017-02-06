Watch: Manchester City's 19-year-old striker claims EPL win over Swansea with composed injury time finish

Gabriel Jesus is rapidly becoming the new poster boy at Manchester City — and it's leaving Sergio Aguero's future at the club up in the air.

Selected ahead of Aguero for the second straight game, the 19-year-old Brazil international scored twice — including a winner two minutes into stoppage time — in a 2-1 victory over Swansea in the Premier League this morning.

That's three goals in two league starts for Gabriel Jesus since he completed his move from Palmeiras last month. But City manager Pep Guardiola has been just as impressed with the striker's energy, work rate and desire that is setting him apart from Aguero.

"He has this instinct inside the area and this joy he has brought us," Guardiola said in praise of Gabriel Jesus. "Everybody is a bit surprised by his level."

Aguero, City's main striker since 2011, came on as a substitute moments after Gylfi Sigurdsson equalized for Swansea in the 82nd minute, a reward for the visitors' second-half recovery after a one-sided first 45 minutes at Etihad Stadium.

When Aguero headed over from close range, it looked like City would be throwing away two valuable points in the race for the top four and Champions League qualification. Gabriel Jesus came to the rescue, though, tapping home a rebound from close range after his initial headed effort was only parried out by Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

It ensured City climbed above Liverpool and Arsenal into third place.

Guardiola appears settled on his first-choice front line of Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling — they've been played together for the past three games — and that spells bad news for Aguero.

"I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months," Aguero told reporters after the game. "Afterward, we'll see what the club wants to do with me."

Multi-goal performances and injury-time winners have often been linked with Aguero at City. The Argentina striker was, of course, the player who won the league for City in 2012 in remarkable fashion with a 94th-minute strike in the final game of the season.