Watch: Manchester City secure record-breaking 100 point Premier League season with injury-time game-winner

Newly crowned champion Manchester City became the first club to amass 100 Premier League points after Gabriel Jesus scored a stoppage-time winner at Southampton with almost the final kick of the season this morning.

With the EPL already safely in their trophy cabinet, City were out hunting more elusive honours against Southampton.
Source: SKY

Pep Guardiola's record-breaking side looked like missing out on a win on the south coast until the substitute forward found space to lift the ball over goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the fourth minute of additional time.

It came six years to the day since Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers sealed the title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Guardiola's formidable City side completed the season a Premier League record 19 points ahead of second-place Manchester United.

"Everything was perfect this season," Guardiola said. "It finished the way it deserved to finish."

City set a series of other Premier League records:

— Record points: 100.
— Goals scored: 106.
—Goal difference: Plus 79.
— Gap to second: 19.
— Games won: 32.
— Away wins: 16.
— Successive wins: 18

