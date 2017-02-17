Watch: Man U star Zlatan Ibrahimovic oozes confidence in hat-trick Europa League performance

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his first hat trick for Manchester United — and the 17th of his illustrious career — in a 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne in the Europa League round of 32 this morning.

All the pre-match focus for the first leg was on the family reunion between the Pogba brothers, Paul (United) and Florentin (Saint-Etienne), but Ibrahimovic became the center of attention at Old Trafford once again by moving to 23 goals in all competitions in his impressive first season at United.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a deflected free kick in the 15th, tapped in his second goal in the 75th, and completed his hat trick in the 88th by converting a penalty he won himself. The striker has scored 17 times in 14 games against Saint-Etienne, with his previous 14 goals coming for Paris Saint-Germain during his time in France.

The margin of victory may afford United manager Jose Mourinho the luxury of resting some key players for the second leg on Wednesday, with the game coming four days before United plays Southampton in the English League Cup final.

Paul Pogba won the battle of the brothers, running the game from center midfield and almost scoring when he headed against the bar from the edge of the six-yard box. Florentin, older by three years, ended the game early when he was taken off injured — but only after being given an embrace by his more renowned sibling.

It was a family catch-up for the Pogbas at Old Trafford, with their mother and other brother, Mathias, watching from a corporate box wearing jerseys with United's colors on one half and Saint-Etienne's colors on the other.