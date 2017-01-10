Watch: Malaysian's physics-defying, long-range free kick crowned FIFA's goal of the year

FIFA's best goal award has gone to a Malaysian striker after his bending, long-range free kick stunned not just the goal keeper, but the entire world.

The Puskas Award for best goal was won in an online poll by Mohd Faiz Subri, who scored with a wildly swerving long-range free kick for Malaysian club Penang.

The kick was launched far to the left of the goal, but Subri managed to set the ball on a mesmerising course, curling from left to right and eventually striking the right post and into the nets.