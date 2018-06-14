 

Watch: Long nights and lederhosen – Kiwi-based fans prepare for start of World Cup

The FIFA World Cup may be taking place 13,000km away in Russia, but football fever is still gripping the most avid fans here.

It is taking place 13,000km away in Russia, but as Chris Chang reports, football fever is gripping fans in New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chris Chang catches up with fans who will be cheering on their homelands from New Zealand. 

The likes of Jack Tame, Jeremy Wells and Dan Corbett got into the spirit.
Source: Breakfast
The announcement was made on the eve of this year’s tournament kicking off in Russia.
Source: BBC

