Watch: London's Hyde Park explodes with delight as England open World Cup semi-final scoring

England football fans gathered in London erupted with euphoria at the sight of defender Kieran Trippier's goal in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia in Moscow this morning.

Thousands of London fans packed in to watch the clash with Croatia.
With thousands assembled in a public display at Hyde Park, England faithful didn't have to wait long to cheer, with Trippier's effort going in after just five minutes.

England are looking for their first World Cup final appearance since 1966, while Croatia seek their first chance to win the Jules Rimmet trophy.

