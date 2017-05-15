Watch: Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho leaves Winston Reid flailing as he turns West Ham inside out with two goals

Philippe Coutinho was at his magical best as Liverpool emphatically maintained control of its Champions League prospects for next season with a 4-0 win over Kiwi Winston Reid's West Ham United.

Coutinho had earlier set up Daniel Sturridge's opening goal before adding a sublime double of his own.

The first came after a wicked shot from Wijnaldum cannoned off the frame of the goal before falling into the feet of Coutinho who dribbled past a helpless Winston Reid, turning West Ham's defence inside out before smacking the ball into the Hammer's net.

Coutinho later got his second after a frenetic counter attack, receiving the ball back from Wijnaldum before skipping past West Ham's Welsh defender James Collins and finishing powerfully from close range.

The 4-0 win ensures Liverpool can secure their place in the Premier League's top four by beating already relegated Middlesbrough in next weekend's season finale at Anfield.