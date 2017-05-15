 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Watch: Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho leaves Winston Reid flailing as he turns West Ham inside out with two goals

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Philippe Coutinho was at his magical best as Liverpool emphatically maintained control of its Champions League prospects  for next season with a 4-0 win over Kiwi Winston Reid's West Ham United.

The Brazilian maestro was at his destructive best as Liverpool beat West Ham 4-0 as they pushed for a Champions League spot.
Source: SKY

Coutinho had earlier set up Daniel Sturridge's opening goal before adding a sublime double of his own.

The first came after a wicked shot from Wijnaldum cannoned off the frame of the goal before falling into the feet of Coutinho who dribbled past a helpless Winston Reid, turning West Ham's defence inside out before smacking the ball into the Hammer's net.

Coutinho later got his second after a frenetic counter attack, receiving the ball back from Wijnaldum before skipping past West Ham's Welsh defender James Collins and finishing powerfully from close range.

The 4-0 win ensures Liverpool can secure their place in the Premier League's top four by beating already relegated Middlesbrough in next weekend's season finale at Anfield.

The victory takes Liverpool back to third, four points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The crash happened 15 kilometres before the end of the ninth stage of the Giro D'Italia this morning.

Watch: 'And down we go!' Carnage on the Giro D'Italia after a police motorbike leaves strewn riders across the road

00:30
2
Tottenham scored twice from set pieces to secure a 2-1 win over United in this morning’s EPL action.

Watch: Harry Kane's ingenious strike with the outside of his boot against Man Utd sends Tottenham fans crazy

00:30
3
Santner dismantled the Irish batters, outwitting them with some spectacular spin bowling to finish with figures of 5-50 today in an ODI.

Watch: Mitchell Santner's spin masterclass dismantles Ireland to deny them a shock win over the Black Caps


03:21
4
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

00:23
5
New Zealand secured a late 12-5 win against England to finish third after being thrashed by South Africa in the semis.

All Blacks Sevens do it late against England to finish third in Paris

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

Bill English said the government is doing all it can to address the shortage of housing.


03:21
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

00:26
Bill English joked about his recent social presence, saying he hoped his 'walk-run' video would inspire people to get out and exercise.

'It will brighten up considerably!' - Laughing PM happy to pass his social media to Paula Bennett

Bill English joked about his recent social presence, saying he hoped his 'walk-run' video would inspire people to get out and exercise.

00:18
The singer ignored the prankster until security escorted him away

Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

The singer professionally carried on until security escorted him off the stage.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ