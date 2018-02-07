 

Watch: Liverpool star Adam Lallana sees red after going berserk at rival in under-23 match

Liverpool star Adam Lallana's return from injury in an under-23s match was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after he was given a red card for going berserk and attacking a Tottenham player's neck.

Lallana is working his way back to full fitness, but may want to work on his self-control after this shocking incident in a match against Spurs.
Lallana has missed three matches for the first-grade team due to a groin issue that he was finally able to test in the under-23s match yesterday

Whether the injury can hold up for the full length of a game remains to be seen after the midfielder was sent off midway through the second half.

The England international reacted angrily after a midair clash with 19-year-old George Marsh, opting to grab at the Spurs midfielder's neck before he was finally dragged away by teammates and sent straight to the tunnel.

While Lallana was punished in the game, Sky Sports UK reports the 29-year-old won't be handed with a first-team ban for the wild attack.

"I have never seen Adam react like that," Liverpool U23 manager Neil Critchley said.

"I'd like to see the incident again. It was ironic as we were just about to bring Liam Millar on. He was actually coming off."

Lallana is still a high chance to receive a suspension from the under-23s competition - the duration likely to sit at around three games for violent conduct.

Tottenham won the game 1-0.

