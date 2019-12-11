TODAY |

Watch: Liverpool’s Mo Salah blows three golden scoring chances before nailing stunner

Source:  Associated Press

Defending champion Liverpool survived some early scares before scoring two goals in as many second-half minutes to beat Salzburg 2-0 and advance to the Champions League knockout stage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Salah took a while to find his scoring boots against RB Salzburg, but when he did, it was something special. Source: SKY

Naby Keita, a former Salzburg player, headed in the opening goal in the 57th minute before Mohamed Salah rounded the goalkeeper and squeezed home a right-footed finish from an acute angle near the byline.

The Premier League leaders arrived at Stadion Salzburg needing just a draw to advance, although a low-scoring loss would have seen them eliminated and Salzburg go through with the same points total via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Napoli beat Genk 4-0 in a match played concurrently in Italy to finish second in Group E and join Liverpool in the last 16.

Liverpool lived dangerously in the first half, giving up a string of chances to Salzburg as 19-year-old striker sensation Erling Braut Håland — looking to score in his sixth straight game in the group — wasted the best of them.

Salah squandered even better ones at the other end before applying the finishing blow to Salzburg with a stunning second goal, the angle having appeared too acute to find the net after breaking the offside trap.

Barely a minute earlier, two former Salzburg players had linked up to put Liverpool ahead. Sadio Mane sprung clear down the left and, as goalkeeper Cican Stankovic came out to close down the angle, sent over a cross that Keita nodded in past two sprawling Salzburg defenders near the goal line.

Liverpool, a six-time European champion, has reached the last two Champions League finals — losing to Real Madrid in 2018 and beating Tottenham in June.

Salzburg drops into the Europa League as the third-placed team in the group.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'
2
Google's list of top 10 New Zealanders searched for in 2019 revealed
3
Ex-Silver Fern completes mixed martial arts switch with debut victory
4
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
5
'We have huge respect for New Zealand' - Australia refusing to take Black Caps lightly
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Premier League spectator arrested in UK on suspicion of racism at Manchester derby

Manchester City fans accused of racist taunts towards Manchester United players

Boys who survived Albanian earthquake that killed relatives meet idols Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon

Chelsea wins appeal at Court of Arbitration for Sport in FIFA transfer ban case