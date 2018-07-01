 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Lionel Messi disconsolate as World Cup dream ends with loss to France

share

Source:

Associated Press

With Lionel Messi out of the tournament, the World Cup has a new star.

Argentina's 4-3 loss in Sochi leaves Messi's claim to be the greatest of all time in tatters.
Source: SKY

Kylian Mbappe, only 19 and one of the youngest players at the tournament, scored two goals in a five-minute span of the second half to lead France over Argentina 4-3 and into the World Cup quarterfinals.

Messi, at 31 and playing in his fourth and possibly final World Cup, set up a pair of goals but again failed to score in a knockout match at the biggest event in football.

Mbappe was a constant threat to Argentina's creaking defense with his speed and skill and was at the heart of France's often-breathtaking display, particularly in the middle of the second half.

He became the second teenager to score multiple goals in a knockout match at the World Cup. Pele was the other, doing it twice at 17 at the 1958 World Cup.

"It is flattering to be the second one after Pele but let's put things in context. Pele is another category," Mbappe said. "But it's good to be among the players to score in knockout matches."

With the score 2-2, Mbappe got his first goal with a cool finish from a tight angle in the 64th minute, his low shot going under Argentina goalkeeper Franco Armani. Four minutes later, he slotted past Armani again after he was put through on goal by a deft pass from Oliver Giroud.

Mbappe also helped France to its first goal. Following a sustained period of early pressure, he won a penalty after a 40-meter burst of speed that ended with him being brought down by

Marcos Rojo. Antoine Griezmann then scored from the spot in the 13th minute, sending Armani the wrong way.

"Of course, as I've already and always said, in the World Cup you have all the top level players so it is an opportunity to show what you can do and what your abilities are," Mbappe said.

"There is no better place than a World Cup."

France reached the quarterfinals at consecutive World Cups for the first time.

Mbappe was born a few months after France won the 1998 World Cup at home, its only title at the tournament.

"People remember more the World Cup victory than the year I was born. It is normal it was the time we were World Cup winners, so that is obviously what they remember," Mbappe said.

France will next face either Portugal or Uruguay in the quarterfinals on Friday in Nizhny Novgorod. Blaise Matuidi will miss the match after receiving a second yellow card of the tournament.

Argentina briefly took the lead in the 48th minute at Kazan Arena, but France defender Benjamin Pavard equalized nine minutes later with a superb strike from outside the area.

Argentina got its goals from Angel Di Maria, Gabriel Mercado and late substitute Sergio Aguero. Messi set up the latter two, first sending a shot on goal that Mercado deflected into the net in the 48th.

With time winding down, the 31-year-old Messi gave Argentina a bit of hope with a cross to the left that Aguero headed into goal in stoppage time.

Di Maria's goal was one of the best of the tournament. Following a throw-in, he hit a hard shot from 30 yards that curled into the top right corner, beyond the dive of France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

2
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup LIVE: Cavani double sees Portugal fall behind in battle for quarter-final spot after France send Argentina home

00:15
3
Ed Fidow saw the tryline and he wasn't going to be stopped.

Watch: Manu Samoa winger steamrolls defender to score during dominant World Cup qualifier win over Germany

00:18
4
The Chiefs were playing on another level in the first 40 minutes of tonight's clash in Suva.

As it happened: Chiefs' dominant 42-point first half performance leads to big win over stunned Highlanders in Suva

00:28
5
Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident and Drysdale had a spare boat to continue training.

Mahe Drysdale's rowing boat snapped after collision with kids

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup LIVE: Cavani double sees Portugal fall behind in battle for quarter-final spot after France send Argentina home

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.

01:41
The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.

A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

The airbags have the potential to deploy with explosive force, and have killed 23 people overseas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 