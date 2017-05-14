Watch: Leroy Sane finds a lurking David Silva in the box to complete slick goal as Manchester City defeat Leicester City

City got two big breaks on its way to victory over the deposed champions.

The team's first goal, scored by David Silva, could have been ruled out as Raheem Sterling was standing in an offside position and directly in Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's line of vision when Silva took aim.

Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 from the penalty spot, Shinji Okazaki reduced the deficit with an acrobatic volley, before City's second piece of fortune.

Leicester was awarded a penalty in the 76th minute when Riyad Mahrez was fouled. Mahrez took it himself but slipped as he shot, kicking the ball against his standing foot and into the net. The referee disallowed the goal and awarded City a free kick, holding up two fingers to show that Mahrez took two consecutive touches.