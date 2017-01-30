Watch: Leeds humiliated by non-league side Sutton United

Non-League Sutton United have provided the biggest upset of the FA Cup fourth round with a stunning 1-0 win over Leeds United.



Captain Jamie Collins scored the winner from the penalty spot as the lowest ranked side in the competition shocked the Championship high-flyers.



No less than 83 places separated these teams but Leeds manager Garry Monk, clearly concentrating on promotion back to the Premier League, paid the price for making 10 changes to his line-up.



Monk's side, packed full of youngsters and including two debutants - neither of whom were even named in the squad line-up on the back of the match program - struggled badly on Sutton's artificial pitch.



And Collins' second-half spot-kick ensured Sutton joined Lincoln in the fifth round - the first time two non-league teams have made it to the last 16.

Sutton have FA Cup previous, of course, having famously dumped out top-flight Coventry in the third round in 1989.



Their run to round four this season had seen them dispose of Forest Green, Dartford, Cheltenham and AFC Wimbledon to land a plum tie which evoked memories of the same fixture - at the same stage - in 1970.



That was before the days of squad rotation, with iconic names like Charlton, Bremner and Hunter running out at Gander Green Lane in a 6-0 victory.



Allan Clarke grabbed four goals that day and Peter Lorimer - a guest here on Sunday - chipped in with the other two.



But never mind being a pale shadow of that legendary side - this Leeds team did not even resemble the one which beat Nottingham Forest four days ago.



Sutton got the breakthrough they deserved six minutes into the second half, thanks to some shambolic Leeds defending.



Goalkeeper Marco Silvestre came out to meet Maxime Biamou but succeeded only in colliding with team-mate Lewie Coyle, taking the Sutton forward out and giving referee Stuart Attwell little option but to point to the spot.



Sutton skipper Collins stepped up and nervelessly sent Silvestre the wrong way to spark wild celebrations on the old-style terraces behind the goal.



As if Leeds' afternoon could not get any worse, they were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes left after captain Liam Cooper was sent off for a foul on Craig Eastmond.

