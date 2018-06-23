Watch: Last minute winner sees Switzerland steal World Cup win over Serbia

Switzerland came back to beat Serbia in the World Cup but may have some political controversy to go with its 2-1 win.

The Swiss goals were scored by Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, both of whom are of Kosovo Albanian descent, and both celebrated by putting their hands together to make the symbol for Albania's double-headed eagle.

Kosovo, a former Serbian province, declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's independence and relations between the two countries remain tense.

Xhaka, whose brother plays for Albania, ran to the touchline and locked his thumbs together with fingers outstretched to make what looks like the double-headed eagle on Albania's flag.

Shaqiri ripped off his shirt and made the same gesture with his hands on his chest after scoring the winner on a breakaway in the 90th minute.