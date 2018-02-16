Watch: Keeper's howler gifts Mesut Ozil a late Xmas gift as Arsenal sink Swedes

Arsene Wenger had expressed concern that his Arsenal team had never practiced, much less played, on an artificial surface like the one at Swedish side Ostersund.

He needn't have worried.

Arsenal had little trouble easing to a 3-0 win thanks to an early strike by Nacho Monreal and passes by Henrikh Mkhitaryan that led to two more goals.

Monreal scored after 13 minutes when he pounced after a shot by Alex Iwobi was saved by goalkeeper Aly Keita.

Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal from Manchester United two weeks ago, intercepted a pass in the area before his cross went in off Ostersund player Sotirios Papagiannopoulos in the 24th minute.

Mkhitaryan then laid on the third goal for Mesut Ozil in the 58th minute.

Winning the Europa League may be the best chance for Wenger's team to return to the Champions League next season.