Watch: Joyful eruption of England football fans interrupts BBC broadcast

England fans' delirium over their 4-3 World Cup penalty shootout win over Colombia even extended onto live television, as the BBC's Outside Source beamed into homes.

As the two sides headed to the penalty spot to decide who would advance to the quarter-final, the BBC's Ross Atkins fronted the camera, tasked with keeping his cool during the shootout.

"We are now in the situation where if England score this goal - which I'd love to show you but we don't have the rights - they are through," he began.

At that moment, Eric Dier slotted home past Colombia's David Ospina, sending England into the quarter-final.

"England are through," Atkins finished, to the cheers of others in the newsroom.