 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Japan score second half winner to claim shock World Cup win over 10-man Colombia

share

Source:

Associated Press

Yuya Osako had a surprise in store for those who thought the absence of Shinji Okazaki left Japan little hope of competing with Colombia at the World Cup.

Japan sealed their first World Cup win on European soil with a 2-1 victory in Saransk.
Source: SKY

Oasko's gritty determination to set up one goal and his 73rd-minute header from Keisuke Honda's corner kick lifted Japan to a surprising 2-1 victory over the Colombians.

Osako won a bouncing ball to begin an early sequence that led to a penalty, put Colombia a man down and gave Japan a 1-0 lead when Shinji Kagawa converted from the spot.

Colombia had to play all but the opening minutes with 10 men after Carlos Sanchez received a red card for blocking Kagawa's shot on goal with his extended right arm.

Columbia equalized late in the first half on Juan Quintero's rolling but accurate free kick, which sneaked inside the right post.

Japan became the latest side to pull off an upset at the World Cup, joining Mexico, Switzerland and Iceland in earning surprising results.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


00:29
2
Moeaki Fotuaika, Junior Tatola and Robert Jennings all felt the wrath of their new teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga rookies get pummelled by laughing teammates as they run through brutal jandal gauntlet

00:19
3
The Kiwi heavyweight is gearing up for another massive UK bout.

Watch: Joseph Parker channels inner beast during intense workout ahead of fight with Dillian Whyte

00:25
4
Savea was quick to shut down suggestions he could've rekindled his All Blacks career elsewhere from the Hurricanes.

Watch: 'Hell no!' Julian Savea never contemplated joining another Kiwi team to try and remake All Blacks

03:58
5
Michael Holland meets the elusive rider whose made headlines around the world.

Jockey talks about his incredible comeback win after falling from horse at Awapuni Racing Centre

01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Exclusive: Andreas Heraf's future as Football Ferns coach hanging by a thread after latest revelations in player letters

Allegations against Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.

David Scott.

'I've had to live it': Victim speaks out after Kapiti councillor convicted, fined for rubbing his genitals against her

David Scott, 71, was accused of rubbing his genitals against a female staff member during a council morning tea last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 