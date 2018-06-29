Watch: Japan celebrate advancing to World Cup second round via 'fair play' rule

 

Japan advanced to the knockout round at the World Cup on a tiebreaker, fewer yellow cards than Senegal.

Despite the 1-0 loss in Volgograd, Japan advance to the second round.
Source: SKY

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 in their final group match, but they still reached the round of 16 because Colombia beat Senegal 1-0.

Both Japan and Senegal finished the group phase with four points, had the same goal difference and the same amount of goals scored. Starting at this year's tournament, disciplinary records - known as fair play - were added by FIFA as a tiebreaker. Japan had four yellow cards in its three group matches while Senegal had six.

Poland, which had already been eliminated, got its goal from defender Jan Bednarek in the 59th minute. He beat his marker at the far post and volleyed in a swerving free kick from Rafal Kurzawa.

Japan has reached the knockout round at the World Cup three times in the last five tournaments.

