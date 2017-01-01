Watch: 'It's not Usain Bolt is it?!' – Olympic champion hilariously phones up Manchester United TV

Source:Twitter/Manchester United
After Manchester United's 2-1 victory at home to Middlesbrough, the club's official TV channel got a warm suprise from one of their most famous fans.
A caller by the name of "Usain from Jamaica" was revealed to be none other than three time Olympic champion Usain Bolt.
"They really came through, as if it was the old Manchester United," Bolt said.
"They pushed on, they persevered - the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I'm very happy."
