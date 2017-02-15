Watch: Italian's sumptuous spinning back-heel candidate for 2017's best goal

An Italian striker has thrown in his own submission for goal of the season after delivering a match-winning spinning, back-heel volley during a Serie B match on Monday.

Perugia's Francesco Nicastro stunned rivals Ternana with a 75th minute blinder, taking to the air to connect with a cross from the right wing.

His blast left the keeper grasping at thin air, as he rotated 360 degrees, catching the ball with his back-heel before sending it screaming into the bottom right corner.