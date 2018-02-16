 

Watch: Italian football club fined $17,000 after fan pelts ref with ice cream

A cone of gelato thrown by a fan at the referee has resulted in a fine of 10,000 euros ($17,000) for Serie B team Palermo from the league's disciplinary judge.

Serie B side Palermo are out of pocket after this incident against Foggia.
The incident occurred in the second half of Palermo's 2-1 home loss to Foggia on Tuesday NZT.

As the referee showed a red card to Palermo midfielder Igor Coronado, he was hit by the gelato cone on his right arm.

The referee, who was not injured, looked down at the gelato cone on the grass and Coronado then picked it up and tossed it off of the field.

Palermo was leading 1-0 at the time of the incident then conceded two late goals.

Palermo remained third in the standings, three points behind leaders Empoli and Frosinone

