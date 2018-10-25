Watch: Inter Milan midfielder comes up with ingenious ploy to stop Barcelona free kick

Rafinha filled in for the injured Lionel Messi by scoring the opening goal to lead Barcelona to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Chosen by coach Ernesto Valverde to take Messi's place in the starting lineup, an inspired Rafinha recovered the ball to start an attack that he finished off by scoring from a pass by Luis Suarez in the 32nd minute.

Jordi Alba made sure of the win with a second goal with seven minutes remaining.

However, a cunning ploy from Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic prevented a certain third goal, craftily laying down to stop a Suarez free kick sneaking goalwards under the wall.