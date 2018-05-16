 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Inconsolable young goalie collapses in tears after getting sent off midway through penalty shootout

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A young goalkeeper was visibly heartbroken after he was sent off by the referee midway through a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the U17 European Championship.

Irish U17's keeper James Corcoran was given his marching orders after he allegedly attempted to block a shot illegally.
Source: RTC

After a 1-1 draw between Ireland and the Netherlands couldn't be broken up in extra time yesterday, James Corcoran looked to give the Irish the upper hand when he saved the Dutch side's fifth spot-kick.

But the fairytale story quickly became a nightmare referee Zbynek Proske ruled the save invalid and issued Corcoran a yellow card for coming off his line to illegally block the shot.

With the yellow being Corcoran's second in the match, he was also sent off as a result.

The young keeper collapsed in tears at the sight of red and had to be comforted by his teammates before finally handing over his gloves and goalkeeper shirt to defender Oisin McEntee.

The Dutch didn't falter in their second attempt, slotting home the goal and advancing to the semi-finals as a result.

Irish officials immediately took to the pitch after the winning goal to argue with the ref - even the senior team manager Martin O'Neill took expressed his disagreement with the decision.

The Netherlands now play England in the semi-finals while Italy and Belgium face off on the other side of the bracket.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Jed Lamb of the Blues in action during the 2018 AFL round eight match between the Carlton Blues and the Essendon Bombers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 12, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

AFL player denies knowing father of player he sledged was killed in an axe attack

2
Leon MacDonald said the Crusaders will be up for the challenge come Saturday against the Highlanders.

Leon MacDonald to join Tana Umaga at Blues as assistant coach - report

00:27
3
Irish U17's keeper James Corcoran was given his marching orders after he allegedly attempted to block a shot illegally.

Watch: Inconsolable young goalie collapses in tears after getting sent off midway through penalty shootout

00:15
4
Sodhi didn't mess around making sure his captain went upstairs to correct the head-scratching on-field call.

Watch: Dumbfounded Ish Sodhi instantly challenges umpire after somehow missing plumb LBW wicket in IPL

5
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 26: Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand at Kingspan Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Black Ferns, Maori All Blacks headline triple-header rugby event in Chicago

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reportedly to undergo heart surgery, won't be able to attend daughter's wedding to Prince Harry

Thomas Markle is scheduled to go under the knife in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to entertainment news website TMZ.

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Most read: Ashburton company selling collectables shuts doors after dozens of complaints

After customers of Cemented H told of missed orders and undelivered refunds, company suspends orders.

03:57
Sunday’s Jehan Casinader interviewed the religious leader before he died, and says the community will adapt to go on without him.

Gloriavale: Death of Christian community’s leader will create ‘power vacuum’ with 12 ‘shepherds’ vying to take charge

The West Coast community is in mourning after the death of leader Hopeful Christian yesterday. TVNZ1 Sunday's Jehan Casinader analyses what will happen next.

04:36
Auckland University’s Damon Salesa suggests solutions to the crisis that has around four in 10 Pacific people in NZ living in crowded homes.

Overcrowding of Pacific people in NZ houses worse than statistics suggest, expert says

'In Samoa or Tonga you live in a complex ... in NZ you are pushed into a three bedroom," Auckland University's Damon Salesa told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

03:25
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 